Suspect in Blackrock/Riverside police shooting was father of three

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 26-year-old Jose Hernandez-Rossy was pronounced dead at Kenmore Mercy hospital Sunday evening after a traffic stop near Tonawanda and Garfield Streets which resulted in a Buffalo Police officer being shot in the head.

A struggle ensued at the Blackrock/Riverside traffic stop, and Buffalo Police say Hernandez-Rossy shot officer Joseph Acquino, tearing off his ear. Acquino’s partner, officer Justin Tedesco, then fired at Rossy-Hernandez, hitting him in the upper arm and shoulder. The bullet severed an artery in the suspect’s arm and officers caught up to him three blocks from the scene.

Acquino’s ear was reattached during surgery Sunday night and he is listed in fair condition at ECMC.

Hernandez-Rossy’s cousin, Javier Rossy, said that his cousin was a father of three who had just won custody of his children.

“He was a good kid, a great father,” Rossy said, adding that Hernandez-Rossy would do “anything for anybody”.

Rossy added that the family feels that something about the situation isn’t adding up and that the family is awaiting an autopsy report.

A family friend, Mary Almanzar, noted that Hernandez-Rossy has had a history of criminal activity and was caught selling drugs in the neighborhood. She said that he did wrong by engaging with police in the first place, but that he had been harassed by police for his entire life.

Almanzar described Hernandez-Rossy as “sarcastic and argumentative, but loving”. She said that she felt comfortable bringing her own kids around him.

Buffalo Police spent Monday morning searching the part of Riverside where Hernandez-Rossy ran. The gun the suspect supposedly used in the shooting has not yet been recovered as of Monday evening.

In addition to BPD, the Erie County DA’s office is looking into what happened.