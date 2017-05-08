Third former UB student convicted in drug, money-laundering conspiracy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A third former UB student has been convicted of drug and money laundering conspiracies.

Kevin Szura, 21, of Queens, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of controlled substances and a money laundering conspiracy by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Szura is the third defendant in the drug and money laundering case to be convicted. All three were UB students at the time of the conspiracies.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Wei Xiang, who handled the case, Szura conspired with co-defendant Zhe Wang to sell “molly” and Xanax. The two also conspired to use the proceeds of their Xanax sales to buy and attempt to buy approximately $74,000 in bitcoins and then use the bitcoins to buy more drugs for distribution.

In March 2016, law enforcement agents intercepted two packages mailed from Canada and addressed to another co-defendant, Adam Brzozowski, in Amherst. The packages contained nearly 3,000 Xanax bars.

While Szura was awaiting sentencing, officers discovered that he was continuing to conspire with others to sell drugs.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.