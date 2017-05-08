Three Holley adults charged in supervising, encouraging fight between 13- and 14-year-olds

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people from Holley have been charged with child endangerment after Holley Police say they allowed several 13- and 14-year-old children to fight and supervised the fight.

Tina M. Krueger, 36, David E. Brege, 30, and Launey M. Dambra, 35, all of Holley, were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct following an investigation by the Holley Police Department and the Holley Central School District.

The fight was captured on video by other bystanders, and the video clearly shows the adults watching and encouraging the conduct, Holley Police said Friday. Two of the suspects were parents of children involved in the fight.

Further details and the video footage obtained of the incident will not be released to protect the children’s identities.

The suspects were arraigned in the Town of Murray Court and released. Krueger and Brege are scheduled to return to court May 17, and Dambra is scheduled to return to court June 14.