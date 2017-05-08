Two Buffalo buildings recommended for National and State Historic Places Registry

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Western New York properties have been recommended to state and national registers of historic places.

Buffalo Public School #77, or PS #77 (429 Plymouth Avenue) and The Virginia (250 Virginia) are two of 20 buildings statewide which have been recommended to be registered as historic buildings by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

PS #77 was constructed in 1927-1928 in the North Prospect Hill neighborhood. It was one of 24 new schools and 26 additions built by the Buffalo School District between 1919 and 1929.

The Virginia was constructed around 1900. The Colonial Revival-style structure currently holds apartments.

Obtaining State and National Registers listings can help property owners in revitalizing buildings, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.