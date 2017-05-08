Two charged with possession following raid on Jamestown apartment

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing charges following a search warrant execution at a E. 5th St. apartment.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into the sales and trafficking of illegal narcotics by the Jamestown Metro Task Force and the New York State Police Community Narcotics Emergency Team. Entry to the apartment at  305 E. 5th St. apt. 37  was made with assistance from the Jamestown Police SWAT team Monday afternoon. According to the Jamestown Police Department, investigators found quantities of crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana, and cash inside of the apartment.

Mark R. Maio, 32, and Mariah K. Snyder, 18, were both charged with third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree criminal possession of marijuana, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Maio was also charged with three counts of seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both suspects are currently in Jamestown city jail awaiting arraignment.

