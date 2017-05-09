Bills announce Brandon Beane as new GM

By Published: Updated:
(Photo credit: Buffalo Bills)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have announced Brandon Beane as the new team general manager.

Beane comes to Buffalo after serving as assistant GM for the Carolina Panthers. He spent seven seasons as the Panther’s director of football operations prior to being appointed assistant general manager in 2015.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement Tuesday that Beane stood out among other candidates in the team’s search for a new GM.

“He embodies the type of leader and the type of person we want in our organization,” Pegula said.

Pegula added that Beane has excelled in a variety of roles for the Panthers’ team, which has “consistently competed at a high level in this league.”

“We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward,” Pegula said.

The Bills will have a press conference announcing Beane as GM Friday at 10:30 a.m.

 

