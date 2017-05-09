Cheektowaga man who pretended to be Buffalo Police officer sentenced to six months

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man who pleaded guilty in January to impersonating a Buffalo Police officer has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.

Corey Shepard, 26, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to two counts of second degree attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second degree criminal impersonation, second degree menacing, and fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In Oct. 2016, Shepard called 911 to report an erratic driver and claimed that he was an off-duty police officer on his way home from working in Buffalo. Cheektowaga Police responded and pulled over the erratic driver and Shepard joined the traffic stop. He was caught on video from the patrol car wearing a clearly marked police uniform and claiming he was an officer assigned to Buffalo Psychiatric Police.

Cheektowaga Police later searched Shepard’s home and found him in possession of police uniforms, a bullet-proof vest, fake police IDs claiming to be from the Office of Mental Health and Cansius College, a parking ticket book for the Buffalo Police Department, and other law enforcement-related items.

Shepard also admitted to presenting himself as a police officer while working security at a local drugstore.

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s