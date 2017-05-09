Cheektowaga man who pretended to be Buffalo Police officer sentenced to six months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man who pleaded guilty in January to impersonating a Buffalo Police officer has been sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation.

Corey Shepard, 26, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to two counts of second degree attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second degree criminal impersonation, second degree menacing, and fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

In Oct. 2016, Shepard called 911 to report an erratic driver and claimed that he was an off-duty police officer on his way home from working in Buffalo. Cheektowaga Police responded and pulled over the erratic driver and Shepard joined the traffic stop. He was caught on video from the patrol car wearing a clearly marked police uniform and claiming he was an officer assigned to Buffalo Psychiatric Police.

Cheektowaga Police later searched Shepard’s home and found him in possession of police uniforms, a bullet-proof vest, fake police IDs claiming to be from the Office of Mental Health and Cansius College, a parking ticket book for the Buffalo Police Department, and other law enforcement-related items.

Shepard also admitted to presenting himself as a police officer while working security at a local drugstore.