High lake levels could threaten future of historic Barker lighthouse

BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This year is by far the worst. It’s just a sudden change in the lake levels. This is the highest water level I’ve ever seen here. It’s always been much lower I’d say a foot and a half, two foot lower than what we’re seeing today,” said Renee Campbell, Golden Hill State Park Manager.

Erosion along the along the bluff of Golden Hill State park has been happening for years, but this spring’s erosion caused by high lake levels is raising more concern than ever before.

“It caused a collapse of the road where our park vehicles would’ve normally driven that’s now cornered off you can’t get there,” said Campbell.

The boat launch area of the State Park is flooded and a pier by the Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse is almost completely covered. Park officials are concerned high lake levels could affect the historic lighthouse.

“We have areas of rip rap down below the lighthouse, it’s holding, it’s still there. The waves have come up over that during the worst part of the storm,’ said Campbell.

The iconic lighthouse was built in 1875, decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard in 1958 and acquired by New York state in 1962. The historic building is on a National Registry and can’t be replaced.

“We’re concerned but crossing fingers and hoping that the reports are good that we’re sitting on a firm solid base here,” said Campbell.

Athough there is no threat to the lighthouse right now State Park officials are closely monitoring the condition of land around it. They take pictures everyday and report any changes to the state.