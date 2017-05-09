Imagine Dragons coming to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of Imagine Dragons can see them later this year at the KeyBank Center.

The band will perform in Buffalo on Nov. 1 as part of Evolve Tour. The show will also feature special guest K. Flay.

Tickets, which go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m., will be available at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at 1-(888) 223-6000.

Prices range from $39.50 to $69.50.

Here is the video for Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder,” from their upcoming album Evolve:

Evolve is set to be released on June 23.