Jamestown welfare check leads to arrests for stolen weapon, drugs

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A welfare check at a Forest Avenue residence Sunday lead to two individuals being charged with criminal weapon and drug possession charges.

Jamestown Police reported to 248 Forest Ave. Sunday evening to check on a female subject who had been reportedly threatened with a shotgun earlier in the day. Officers located Todd E. Dalton, 32, and Jacqueline M. Delo, 32, in the residence. Both denied that any incident occurred. Officers did see in plain view a loaded shotgun, a digital scale with powder residue evident, plastic baggies known to be used for drug sales, a small quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine, 43 grams of marijuana, and prescription pills.

An investigation revealed that the shotgun had been stolen the previous day from a burglary in Jamestown.

Both suspects were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Delo was also charged with fifth degree criminal possession of marijuana.

They were arraigned and committed to Chautauqua County Jail.