Lancaster Speedway announces new date for rained-out May 6 event

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rainy days in May deterred Lancaster Speedway’s Saturday program, but the races have been rescheduled.

Their May 6 program, the X-Press Signs Stock Car Series, has been moved to Thursday, May 25.

“We owe it to our competitors and their sponsors to give them every opportunity to race as much as possible each season,” Tim Packman, Track President, said. “We can’t control Mother Nature, but we can control the calendar and how we schedule events at our track and we hope the fans will like this event being rescheduled, as well.”

The event will feature all four divisions originally planned for May 6.

Pit gates for the 7 p.m. event will open at 5 p.m. for teams with a 5:30 p.m. practice time. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

