Man charged with stabbing two people in Kensington Avenue apartment pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 26-year-old Buffalo man charged with stabbing two people in a Kensington Avenue apartment building has pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree attempted murder.

Dennis Howard faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in state prison when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. June 16.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Howard stabbed a man and woman in an apartment in Oct. 2016. The female victim returned to her Buffalo home after work to find that her apartment had been burglarized. She called her neighbor over for assistance to check the apartment for intruders. As the neighbor entered the apartment, Howard stabbed him multiple times in the throat. Howard then pursued the female victim and stabbed her multiple times as well.

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived.

 

