Mayor Brown joins business owners to debut videos showcasing Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Mayor Byron Brown was joined by small business owners and Invest Buffalo Niagara representatives to debut a number of promotional videos showcasing Buffalo.

The videos, showcased at Varsity Theatre, are meant to show Buffalo as “a great place to invest and operate a business,” according to an official release.

Brown also issued a proclamation celebrating Economic Development Week in the city. The week has events from May 8-13 and is designed to raise awareness for local job-creating and career-advancing programs.