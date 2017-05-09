More millennials buying, drinking wine

CALIFORNIA (WIVB) — More millennials have started buying and drinking wine.

Sales of California wines were up in 2016, with sales totaling $34 billion.

Experts say that people in their 20s and 30s are adventurous in taste and enjoy fine things like wine.

“They’re willing to try varieties from all places in the world that are grown right here and are willing to spend a little more and not just drink low end stuff,” one person says.

California wine growers and producers are expecting the trend to continue and are welcoming more visitors from the U.S. as well as international places.

