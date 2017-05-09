New “Firework” Oreo released in honor of July 4

Nexstar contributors Published:

(WSYR-TV) – You may think you know all about Oreos, but there’s a new cookie in town.

The “Firework” Oreo started lighting up the shelves on Monday.

The new cookies have the familiar chocolate wafers on the outside, but the cream inside includes red and blue popping candies.

The filling is a nod to July 4 – and the cookies are only available for a limited time.

Now, Oreo is asking what its next creation should be.

The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.

You can enter the contest using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram.

The contest will run through July 14.

 

.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s