New “Firework” Oreo released in honor of July 4

(WSYR-TV) – You may think you know all about Oreos, but there’s a new cookie in town.

The “Firework” Oreo started lighting up the shelves on Monday.

The new cookies have the familiar chocolate wafers on the outside, but the cream inside includes red and blue popping candies.

The filling is a nod to July 4 – and the cookies are only available for a limited time.

Now, Oreo is asking what its next creation should be.

The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.

You can enter the contest using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram.

The contest will run through July 14.

.