BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot just after midnight on the 200 block of E. Amherst St.

The victim is believed to be in his mid-20s. He was taken to ECMC after the shooting for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.