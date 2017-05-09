Rally planned for police officer shot in Black Rock

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A June rally has been planned for Joseph Acquino, the Buffalo police officer shot in the head on Sunday evening.

Acquino, who survived, was hospitalized following the incident.

On Sunday, Jose Hernandez-Rossy, 26, was pulled over by police. During that time, a struggle ensued that resulted in Acquino’s ear being shot off.

Acquino’s partner, Officer Justin Tedesco, fired at Hernandez-Rossy after that, killing him.

Acquino’s ear was reattached, and on Monday, officials said he was in “good spirits.”

During the night of the shooting, a vigil was held for Acquino, and Buffalo City Hall lit up in blue as a show of solidarity.

Another event for Acquino is planned for June, where people will rally in West Seneca.

The event, which will be held at Rusty Buffalo on June 16, will start at 6 p.m. It is being hosted by a friend of Acquino.

Acquino’s friend is requesting baskets for Chinese auctions, food donations and gift certificates or cards.

$25 will pay for access to an open bar, and food will be available as well.

