Sabres will play in 2018 Winter Classic at Citi Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres will play the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day for the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, it was announced Tuesday.

The game will be played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

The Jan. 1 game will be the Sabres’ second appearance in the Winter Classic. The inaugural Winter Classic event was held in Buffalo in Buffalo in 2008 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Sabres lost to the Penguins in a 2-1 shootout in front of over 70,000 fans.

“We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of that landmark event by matching the Sabres with their intrastate rivals, the New York Rangers,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

The game will also be the second Winter Classic appearance for the New York Rangers, who defeated the Philadelphia Flyers at Citizen’s Bank Park in 2012.

Sabres President Russ Brandon said Tuesday that the team is happy to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Winter Classic by playing in the 2018 game.

“We look forward to participating in this marquee event and helping to promote the great fame of hockey on such a large scale,” Brandon said.