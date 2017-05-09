Schools banning toys meant to help those with ADD, anxiety

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A toy designed to help people with anxiety and attention deficit disorder (ADD) is getting a bad reaction from teachers and parents.

Doctors say that Fidget Spinners can be helpful to anyone needing a distraction, but some schools are banning them.

The reason is that they are preventing some students from focusing in the classroom.

Many parents are applauding the schools’ decisions.

“It’s a distraction,” Matthew Trokel, a parent, says. “It’s overused. It’s a lot like stimulants where some kids need them and a lot of kids don’t.”

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner says “When you’re fidgeting with something, your hands are feeding back to your brain a signal that you’re involved in a repetitive task. That repetitive task frees up your mind.”

Many people think that the toys are a fad that will be over before the next school year starts.