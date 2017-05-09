Schools banning toys meant to help those with ADD, anxiety

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A toy designed to help people with anxiety and attention deficit disorder (ADD) is getting a bad reaction from teachers and parents.

Doctors say that Fidget Spinners can be helpful to anyone needing a distraction, but some schools are banning them.

The reason is that they are preventing some students from focusing in the classroom.

Many parents are applauding the schools’ decisions.

“It’s a distraction,” Matthew Trokel, a parent, says. “It’s overused. It’s a lot like stimulants where some kids need them and a lot of kids don’t.”

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner says “When you’re fidgeting with something, your hands are feeding back to your brain a signal that you’re involved in a repetitive task. That repetitive task frees up your mind.”

Many people think that the toys are a fad that will be over before the next school year starts.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s