Sex offender ruled not competent to stand trial

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thomas Moore, the man in a wheelchair accused of molesting a nursing home resident, was ruled not competent to stand trial.

A forensic mental health evaluation had been ordered for Moore, 62, after authorities accused him of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a disabled person.

Officials say the abuse happened at Waterfront Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Buffalo in January.

Moore, who was already a Level 3 sex offender, was transferred there from prison. The double amputee had been in jail for sex crimes against elderly women.

Following exams by two psychiatrists, Moore was legally ruled not mentally competent to stand trial.

The Office of Mental Health will designate a facility where Moore will undergo more extensive evaluations.

The case will return to court on Aug. 9 for a felony hearing.

