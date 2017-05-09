State Police join effort to find person reportedly in Niagara River

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the search for a person in the Niagara River continued Tuesday, New York State Police joined in.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, a sewer plant worker claimed to have seen a person in the water.

A search for the person, who witnesses say was a male, began, and involved multiple crews. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Erie County Sheriff’s office, Buffalo police, Hamburg police and Canadian authorities were included in the search effort.

The search was suspended Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, search efforts resumed and included help from State Police. Their Underwater Recovery Team is making use of a sonar boat in the search.

Anyone with information relevant to the search is encouraged to contact a local law enforcement agency.