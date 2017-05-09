State to deploy mobile command centers to help Lake Ontario flood victims with insurance claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lake Ontario flood victims with insurance claims will be assisted by mobile command centers from the state’s Department of Financial Services.

The Mobile Command Centers will help residents affected by the lake flooding with their insurance claims over the next few days. The state will also deploy two more Mobile Command Centers with more locations and dates to be announced soon.

Mobile Command Centers currently scheduled are as follows:

Monroe County

Wednesday, May 10

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Greece

Department of Public Works

647 Long Pond Rd

Rochester, NY

Orleans County

Thursday, May 11

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Kent

County Marine Park

Point Breeze Road (Route 98)

Niagara County

Friday, May 12

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Newfane

Olcott Fire Company

1691 Lockport-Olcott Rd

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Tuesday that the governor is formally requesting assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under their Advanced Measures and Emergency Ops Flood Fighting Programs. Corps assistance could include the construction of temporary flood barriers to help protect communities, as well as the positioning of additional personnel and equipment to existing state and local efforts.

Last week, Gov/ Cuomo declared a State of Emergency in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wayne counties to ramp up repair to damaged structures and projects aimed at stabilizing the shorelines. A coordinated Lake Ontario Rapid Response Team was also sent to the region.