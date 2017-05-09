Teen charged with setting fire at warming shelter

TOWN OF SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says a minor damaged county park property by setting a garbage can on fire in Sardinia.

On Monday, deputies responded to a reported fire at a warming shelter at the County Forestry on Genesee Rd. around 7:40 p.m.

Earlier, when fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the structure. Inside of it was a heavily damaged picnic table with a melted plastic garbage can on top.

The Sheriff’s office says that a witness spoke with a deputy about a suspect in the fire.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was located and accused of starting the fire.

The teen, who has not been named, was charged with criminal mischief and arson, and was given court appearance tickets.

