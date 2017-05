SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an investigation involving a child younger than 11, a Wyoming County man was arrested.

Silver Springs resident James Dell Jr., 26, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says the charges stem from a February 2016 incident in the Town of Gainesville.

Dell was jailed on $5,000 bail following his arraignment. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.