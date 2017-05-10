5 students injured in Wheatfield bus crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school bus carrying students from the North Tonawanda School District was involved in an accident in Wheatfield Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash involving the bus and another vehicle on Nash Rd.

When patrol units arrived at the scene, they saw the bus on the road’s west shoulder and the other vehicle in a driveway.

The bus had been heading back to North Tonawanda High School from Orleans/Niagara BOCES before the crash.

Deputies began to investigate, and they say the northbound vehicle slowly drifted into the southbound lane, sideswiping the bus.

After this, deputies say the vehicle continued north and hit a pole before coming to rest in a driveway against a fence.

The driver, identified as Ransomville resident Donald McGuire Jr., 36, was hospitalized for a non-life threatening injury. He was also charged with unlawful marijuana possession, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

On the bus, five students were injured and taken to a hospital. The bus driver and the remaining 20 students were not injured.

McGuire will be in court in June.