Buffalo Bisons offer “No Rain Guarantee” for homestand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a soggy start to the 2017 baseball season, the Buffalo Bisons are issuing a “No Rain Guarantee” for their seven-game homestand, May 15 to 21.

For the duration of the homestand, the team is guaranteeing no measurable rainfall at the ballpark during games- and if it rains any time between the first pitch and the final out, fans can exchange their ticket for that game for two additional tickets for any remaining game in May.

Any unused 2017 game ticket from earlier in the season (April 6 to May 7) is also now good for a 2-for-1 exchange for any game during the month of May. Exchanges must be made at the Coca-Cola Field Box Office.

In hopes of spring-like weather, the team is hosting a sunscreen giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, as well as 20 percent off all Bisons Caps “to help with all the sun we’re going to have!”

Freezie pops, 12oz Coca-Cola soft drinks, and popcorn will each be one dollar during the games, and Labatt Blue/Blue Light 16oz cans or 20oz drafts will each be $5.

For information about more promotions going on during the week or to buy tickets, visit www.bisons.com.