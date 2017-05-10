Canisius women’s lax heads back to NCAA Tourney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Canisius women’s lacrosse team is back in familiar territory, winning their 6th MAAC title in the last 7 years.

“I really don’t know how talented this group really is,” Golden Griffins head coach Scott Teeter said. “Every time I raise the bar they match that accomplishment.”

“This program started not very well. They won one game in their first season,” junior Eric Evans said. “Now that the has brought it to this level it is amazing and we want to keep it up for those who paved the way.”

Once again, the Griffs are anchored by Erica Evans. The Tewaaraton award semifinalist leads the nation in goals scored with 76.

“I think it is my teammates. I always say that because it is so true. They are the ones who push me everyday in practice. They are the ones who tell me if I made a mistake. They are the ones who help me clean those things up,” Evans said.

Now, the countdown to Friday when Canisius will face Boston College in the NCAA’s. The Griffs are looking for their first tourney win in program history.

“I think with this team we are a strong well rounded group and I think this year is the best years that we have the opportunity to do so.”

“They are a very unselfish group, they play sound defensively and execute our systems really well. There really isn’t a flaw in our game right now,” Teeter said.