Cellino and Barnes has filed to dissolve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has confirmed that Cellino and Barnes, one of Western New York’s biggest law firms, has filed to dissolve.

Ross M. Cellino Jr. filed the lawsuit to dissolve the firm Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court.

Terry Conners, the attorney representing Cellino said Wednesday night that he has no comment at the time.

Cellino and Barnes has law offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Long Island/Manhattan in New York, as well as Los Angeles, Oakland/San Francisco and San Diego in California.