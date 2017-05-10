Cheektowaga couple accused of selling drugs to undercover deputies

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man and woman were arraigned on a long list of charges Wednesday morning after the Erie County Sheriff’s Office says they sold crack cocaine to undercover deputies multiple times.

Antonio Robinson, 40, and Kamilyn Barr, 20, were arrested at a Florein Court apartment Tuesday afternoon, when the Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit and Cheektowaga Police executed a search warrant following the undercover sales. Deputies say more drugs were found in their home.

The couple’s two-year-old daughter was also in the apartment, leading to a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child against both defendants.

Robinson, who is a three-time convicted felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office, is also charged with felony counts of criminal possession of narcotics and criminal possession with intent to sell, as well as several drug-related misdemeanors.

Barr is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal sale of a narcotic, along with several misdemeanors.

Barr appeared in court Wednesday with her mother in support of her. Her mother is now caring for Barr and Robinson’s child, who was removed from the apartment by Child Protective Services following Tuesday’s raid.

Barr and Robinson have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit has carried out 21 drug raids resulting in arrests since January of this year.

Robinson and Barr are next due in Cheektowaga Town Court for felony hearings.

Robinson was ordered held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center to await his next appearance.

Bail was set at $5,000 for Barr.