Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell meth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court.

Jason Yelder, 35, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $5 million.

According to assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Adler, who is handling the case, Yelder was arrested for driving with a suspended license in March 2016. The defendant’s vehicle was searched by Hamburg Police and more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and large amounts of U.S. currency were seized.

Yelder was advised of his rights and waived his rights. He admitted to police that he was going to sell the meth to another co-conspirator.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Hamburg Police Department, the Amherst Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. August 14.

