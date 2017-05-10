Consistent rain puts WNY student athletes behind schedule

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Consistently we’ve had poor weather over a 6 week period this has been one of the toughest springs we’ve ever had,” said Greg Kaszubski, Clarence Central School District Director of Athletics.

After the latest round of wet weather, several games at Clarence High School have had to be rescheduled or canceled altogether.

“We would have on several days 6 or 7 cancellations so we might lose varsity baseball, JV baseball, varsity softball, JV softball if we had modified softball and baseball on those days we would have to cancel,” said Kaszubski.

Athletic Director Greg Kaszubski says student athletes have had to adjust practice times to plan around mother nature. Fortunately because 3 new turf fields at the high school have drainage systems underneath them, students have been able to use the fields there more than students at other schools.

“So for example, if we had a game at West Seneca West they would call mid-day and say we can’t get our grass fields ready to go, can we play at Clarence,” said Kaszubski.

“So where other schools their fields might be draining for 2 or 3 days, ours are good an hour after it stops raining,” said Andrew Lorenz, Clarence High School baseball team catcher and pitcher.

Even though the weather hasn’t been great, all the rain hasn’t dampened the Clarence High School baseball team’s enthusiasm.

“Especially with we’ve been starting out 8 and 0 we’re 9 to 2 in league play right now, so a lot to look forward to,” said Bennett Cavaretta, Clarence High School varsity baseball right fielder.

Kaszubski says even with the turf fields, the teams are still behind and under a lot of pressure to get multiple games in. He says many schools across Western New York are trying to squeeze in 7 to 9 games this week before playoffs.