Dunkirk Police investigating Tuesday night robbery

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dunkirk Police are investigating a robbery which occurred at the ROBO Mart at Central Avenue and Fifth Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The store clerk stated that a male with a slender build entered the store at that time, displayed what looked like a handgun, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the subject then exited the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunkirk Police at 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313. All information is held strictly confidential.