Dunkirk Police investigating Tuesday night robbery

By Published:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dunkirk Police are investigating a robbery which occurred at the ROBO Mart at Central Avenue and Fifth Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The store clerk stated that a male with a slender build entered the store at that time, displayed what looked like a handgun, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the subject then exited the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunkirk Police at 366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 363-0313. All information is held strictly confidential.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s