BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person safely escaped a fire on Broadway Wednesday morning.

Crews headed to the scene, on the road’s 300 block, around 5:40 a.m.

The man who escaped was in an apartment upstairs. A business that sells restaurant and bar equipment was on the ground floor.

The fire temporarily closed Broadway between Michigan and Jefferson avenues.

It is not clear what started the fire, but it caused $40,000 in damage to the building and $20,000 in damage to contents.