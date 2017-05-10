GALLERY: High waters in Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 viewer Karen sent in a number of photos showing the toll Lake Ontario is taking on Wilson. See them below:
High waters in Wilson
High waters in Wilson x
Latest Galleries
-
High waters in Wilson
-
Wednesday sunrise in WNY
-
Wednesday sunrise in WNY
-
Products included in recall
-
Flooding and storm damage
-
Flooding and storm damage
-
Bald for Bucks at Frontier Middle School
-
Bald for Bucks at Frontier Middle School
-
Decorator’s show house tours starting this weekend
-
Flooding in WNY