Grand Lady Cruises moving home port to RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo RiverWorks is going to be the new home port for Grand Lady Cruises this year.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning.

Since 1998, the Grand Lady has been traveling in the Niagara River as the only dinner cruise vessel in Buffalo. They first went from the Holiday Inn in Grand Island and most recently went from Rich Marina.

Grand Lady Cruises’ Vice-President Jenna Deegan said “I love the juxtaposition of the Grand Lady’s sleek modern lines with the old grain elevators along the Buffalo River’s shores. The Buffalo River is such a unique and special area, and we are very excited to be able to walk our guests through its importance to the development of Buffalo and also the entire nation.”

The vessel, which is owned and operated by Buffalo native Rick Deegan, accommodates up to 100 guests.

Grand Lady Cruises says the move to RiverWorks will allow them more of a chance to “expand public cruise offerings further by establishing a more regular schedule of afternoon sightseeing cruises along the Buffalo River.”

