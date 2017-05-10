Irving man charged with selling cocaine to undercover officer

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Sulphur Springs Road man was arrested by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the DEA on Wednesday on an outstanding Chautauqua County Court indictment warrant.

Franklin R. Kettle, 36, 1025 Sulphur Springs Road, was charged with third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. According to law enforcement officials, Kettle sold quantities of cocaine to an agent of the Task Force in the town of Hanover.

Kettle is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Dunkirk Police.