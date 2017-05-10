Justice interviewing candidates for acting FBI director post

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department leaders are interviewing four veteran law enforcement and intelligence officials for the role of interim FBI director.

The position is currently held by Andrew McCabe, top deputy to ex-FBI Director James Comey, who President Donald Trump fired on Tuesday evening.

Justice Department officials identified the contenders as Adam Lee and Michael Anderson, who run the FBI’s field offices in Richmond, Virginia, and Chicago, respectively. Others are Paul Abbate, who oversees the FBI’s criminal and cyber branch, and William Evanina, the government’s chief counterintelligence officer.

McCabe met with Justice officials on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how seriously he is being considered.

The interim chief would serve until Congress confirms a permanent director, which could take some time given bipartisan angst over Comey’s firing.

