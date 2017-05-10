New “interactive entertainment” venue will open in Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new, “live-action” attraction that will allow you aboard an abandoned starship, to explore an ancient tomb, or to meet a dragon face-to-face is coming to the Walden Galleria.

5 Wits Buffalo will celebrate its grand opening at the mall Saturday, June 3. A press release explaining the experience calls it an “immersive, hands-on experience that allows players to become action heroes in one of three adventures”. Players work together as a team to solve physical challenges and puzzles, interacting with special effects. Players’ responses determine how the adventure unfolds, resulting in a different experience every time.

There are currently three 5 Wits venues in New York State- in Albany, Syracuse, and West Nyack. A 5 Wits is also located in Foxboro, Mass., and a fifth location is scheduled to open in Philadelphia, Penn. in fall 2017.