Niagara County will offer two satellite pistol permit offices

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Getting a pistol permit in Niagara County will become easier thanks to a new satellite pistol permit office program.

The county’s Pistol Permit Office will begin offering part-time satellite offices alongside the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles in North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski said that New York State’s pistol permit process is a burden for many gun owners, and that he’s made it a goal of his office to increase access to services for local pistol permit holders.

Jastrzemski also began sending out a mobile team to process amendments at local gun shows earlier this year.

Jastrzemski said that the decision to create satellite pistol permit offices came after a pair of elected leaders from North Tonawanda approached him in February, County Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, and North Tonawanda Alderman-at-Large Jeff Glatz.

Andres and Glatz said that for many city residents- especially seniors- making multiple trips to Lockport to add a pistol to a permit was a hassle.

Under rules governing pistol permits, a pistol permit holder visits a gun shop and purchases a handgun. He or she is then given a receipt, which Niagara County residents currently need to take to the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. The receipt is presented to pistol permit clerks there, who modify their pistol permit with what is known as an “amendment”- a listing of the newly-purchased handgun model and serial number. They then receive their amended permit, their receipt, and a coupon that they must take back to the gun shop to exchange for the gun.

Adding the bi-weekly satellite hours in North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls will save pistol buyers a trip to Lockport, which is about an hour round-trip, Jastrzemski said.

The North Tonawanda Pistol Permit Satellite Office will be located in the North Tonawanda County Building, 500 Wheatfield St., North Tonawanda, and will operate the second Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The North Tonawanda Satellite will be open June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13.

The Niagara Falls Pistol Permit Satellite Office will be located in the Trott Access Center, 1001 11th St., Niagara Falls, and will operate the fourth Wednesday of the month from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Niagara Falls Satellite will be open June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 27.