Niagara Falls Police looking for four suspects in purse theft

PHOTO FROM NIAGARA FALLS POLICE This still from security camera shows three people suspected in the theft of a purse from a Niagara Falls hotel.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls Police are looking for help to identify four suspects involved in the theft of a purse and the use of stolen credit cards.

According to police, the purse was stolen from the Sheraton Hotel on Third Street in Niagara Falls May 7. The victim’s stolen credit card was used the following day at the Hala-Lazeeza restaurant on First Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call NFPD’s retail crimes office at 286-4734.

The still photo shows a fourth person who used one of the stolen credit cards.

PHOTO FROM NIAGARA FALLS POLICE
This photo shows a fourth suspect who used one of the stolen credit cards.

