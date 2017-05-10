Pickup struck tree on Transit Road in fatal Amherst accident

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A fatal, one-vehicle accident occurred on Transit Road in Amherst about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A 2005 pickup truck was northbound on Transit Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Steven J. Brewer, of Lockport, was transported by Twin City Ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Amherst Police and the Swormville Fire Department responded to the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information related to the accident can call Amherst Police at 689-1311.