Reindeer born at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, the Buffalo Zoo announced the birth of a new Scandinavian reindeer.

The reindeer, who has yet to be named, was born on April 18 to mother Solara and father Apollo.

“We are always very excited when a new baby animal arrives here at the Zoo,” Todd Geise, Buffalo Zoo Director of Marketing, said. “The public gets just as excited and it’s great to involve them in the naming process, they really feel a part of the Zoo family that way.”

More than 100 reindeer have been born at the zoo since 1970.

The names being considered for this one are Pulsar, Yukon, Thor and Max.