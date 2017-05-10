Report: Chad Kelly signs contract with the Denver Broncos

DENVER, CO (WIVB) – According to KUSA in Denver Colorado, the Broncos have signed quarterback Chad Kelly to a four-year deal. Kelly was drafted with the final pick in the final round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss alum is battling a wrist injury. He told New 4 Sports that he had been working out everyday since the draft and was leaving for Denver on Wednesday morning. The Broncos rookie minicamp is set to begin on Thursday.
