Report: Chad Kelly signs contract with the Denver Broncos

DENVER, CO (WIVB) – According to KUSA in Denver Colorado, the Broncos have signed quarterback Chad Kelly to a four-year deal. Kelly was drafted with the final pick in the final round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss alum is battling a wrist injury. He told New 4 Sports that he had been working out everyday since the draft and was leaving for Denver on Wednesday morning. The Broncos rookie minicamp is set to begin on Thursday.

Broncos have reached agreement on 4-year deal with 7th round QB Chad Kelly. Should get signing bonus worth nearly $65,000. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 10, 2017