Law enforcement sources: Buffalo officer may not have been shot during fatal Sunday incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are now questions about whether a gunshot was responsible for nearly tearing off the ear of Buffalo Police Officer Joseph Acquino during a scuffle with a suspect Sunday in Black Rock.

The incident ended with Acquino’s partner, Officer Justin Tedesco, fatally shooting the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Hernandez-Rossy.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 while doctors were certain on Sunday night that Acquino’s injuries were the result of a gunshot, they are now saying the injuries could also be the result of other trauma.

The vehicle driven by Hernandez-Rossy crashed through a hedge and into a house at Garfield Street and Hartman Place after the driver failed to comply with Acquino’s orders, tried to drive away and the officer took control of the wheel, as he was hanging out of the driver’s side window.

The vehicle’s airbag deployed upon impact with the house.

After the crash, Hernandez-Rossy fought with Acquino, and the suspect was eventually shot by Tedesco as the scuffle broke up.

The bullet passed through the upper arm of Hernandez-Rossy and severed an artery. With Tedesco in pursuit, the suspect ran a short distance before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at Kenmore Mercy Hospital a short time later.

Acquino is expected to be interviewed by police on Wednesday. It will be the first time he is questioned by his department since Sunday’s incident.

Late Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office officially announced they would step in as an independent investigator in the case. Their role follows a 2015 executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that allows the attorney general to investigate civilian deaths by law enforcement if it’s determined the civilian was unarmed, or whether there are “substantial questions” about whether the civilian was armed.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 representatives from the attorney general’s office have been aware of the fatal shooting since shortly after it happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. The announcement of their investigation was made at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident began when officers Acquino and Tedesco attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Hernandez-Rossy near the intersection of Garfield Street and Hartman Place. As Acquino approached the vehicle, Hernandez-Rossy attempted to drive away, and Acquino grabbed the wheel.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda said during a press conference Monday they believe Hernandez-Rossy was armed and shot Acquino during the struggle.

“During a traffic stop, a struggle ensued with the suspect,” Derenda told reporters Monday. “The officer was shot by the suspect, continued, more struggle and the suspect was shot by one of our officers.”

Police have been searching the Black Rock neighborhood for the gun allegedly used by Hernandez-Rossy since Sunday. It has not been found.

Law enforcement sources tell News 4 the attorney general’s office has heard from multiple civilian witnesses who said they did not see Hernandez-Rossy with a gun.

Acquino’s ear was reattached by doctors during a surgery late Sunday. He was released from ECMC late Tuesday afternoon.