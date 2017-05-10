Teen missing from North Tonawanda home

By Published:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing teenager.

On Tuesday, Dylan O’Hara, 15, left his North Tonawanda home on a black and red bike to meet his friends at Memorial Pool.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office believes O’Hara is walking around North Tonawanda.

He is 5’6″ and has brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 438-3393 or Inv. Brett Thompson during normal business hours at 438-3332.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s