Teen missing from North Tonawanda home

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing teenager.

On Tuesday, Dylan O’Hara, 15, left his North Tonawanda home on a black and red bike to meet his friends at Memorial Pool.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office believes O’Hara is walking around North Tonawanda.

He is 5’6″ and has brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 438-3393 or Inv. Brett Thompson during normal business hours at 438-3332.