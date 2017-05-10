Wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster dies

WOODBURY, C.T. (AP) – Katherine Ann Berman, wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Bermna, died Tuesday afternoon in a traffic crash.

Berman, 67, a teacher, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash. The other victim was identified as an 87-year-old Waterbury man.

According to police reports, Berman who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bermans had been married more than 33 years and have two adult children.

Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills released a tweet expressing condolences to Berman and his family.

“Chris Berman has been a friend of the Buffalo Bills for many years and we are all heartbroken to learn of the passing of his wife, Kathy,” the team said in a tweet. “Today more than ever, we will circle the wagons for Boomer and his family.”