Williamsville doctor sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers

Related Coverage Williamsville doctor admits to illegally prescribing painkillers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, a Williamsville doctor was sentenced to one year of probation for illegally prescribing painkillers.

In January, Dr. Yusif Siddiqui, 73, admitted to writing a prescription for a patient’s daughter. The patient shared the drugs with someone else.

Previously, prosecutors said Siddiqui suffered from chronic pain and had a drug problem. He agreed to surrender his medical license.

Although he faced up to four years in prison, he received probation instead. Siddiqui was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.