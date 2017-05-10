Woman who strikes three boys while driving after taking pills receives jail time

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman will be spending the next few months in jail after pleading guilty to vehicular assault for her role in a crash that injured three boys.

Amber Miller, 24, was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years on probation.

The crash happened in July 2016. Miller admitted to using Xanax on the July 2016 day when the crash happened where her car veered across a residential street in Cheektowaga, hitting three boys playing outside. According to prosecutors, Miller left the scene but returned around 12 minutes later.

All three boys are continuing to recover.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s