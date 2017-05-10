Woman who strikes three boys while driving after taking pills receives jail time

Related Coverage Woman pleads guilty to vehicular assault after striking 3 kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman will be spending the next few months in jail after pleading guilty to vehicular assault for her role in a crash that injured three boys.

Amber Miller, 24, was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years on probation.

The crash happened in July 2016. Miller admitted to using Xanax on the July 2016 day when the crash happened where her car veered across a residential street in Cheektowaga, hitting three boys playing outside. According to prosecutors, Miller left the scene but returned around 12 minutes later.

All three boys are continuing to recover.