10k reward being offered for information about suspicious Lackawanna apartment fire

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A $10,000 reward is now being offered to help find answers about a suspicious fire in Lackawanna.

Flames started at a multi-family home on Ingham street last month with 20 people inside. Seven people went to the hospital, including three children with serious injuries.

The apartment building is owned by the Lackawanna Islamic Mosque.

In April, Lackawanna fire officials called the fire suspicious.

Lackawanna police along with the community and the family are awaiting the formal report from the investigation. The formal report will give the cause of the fire.

Community leaders and the family believe the fire was set intentionally.

Some of the victims remain hospitalized three weeks after the fire.

“The amount of pain and suffering my family has suffered from this tragedy is extraordinary. My nephew still remains hospitalized after a surgery done on three third degree burns on both legs and his arm, my sister-in-law remains in critical condition in the burn ICU. My brother is still in long term care recovering from a fractured spine and a completely crushed foot and won’t be able to walk for a year,” said Yasir Solomon, family member of victims.

“We came within seconds of someone losing their life. It sure looks like the way this fire was set in the front hallway with an incendiary device that that was the goal,” said Senator Tim Kennedy.

Two weeks prior to the fire, someone lit a phone book on fire on the apartment building’s front porch.

City leaders say they’re frustrated over the lack of communication about the investigation.

“I know I spoke to the police all the time, they are working hard, but there is slow movement moving on this case,” said Abdulsaman Noman, Lackawanna city council member.

The community is calling on the public for information to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“If it is proven to be arson, I will be calling on the FBI to investigate to find out if this was indeed a hate crime and we want that person brought to justice and I want out community feeling safe again,” said Mayor Geoff Szymanski, City of Lackawanna.

