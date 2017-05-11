ALDI holding hiring events for local stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ALDI is looking to hire people for their Buffalo-area stores.

The grocer is holding hiring events for stores in Niagara and Erie counties on Thursday, May 11 and Monday, May 22.

The May 11 event takes place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Place at 5020 Main St. in Amherst. During this event, ALDI will be looking for store associates and shift managers.

During the May 22 event, which takes place at the Courtyard hotel at 4100 Sheridan Dr. in Amherst, ALDI will just be searching for store associates.

Store associates make $12.30/hr., while shift managers make the same, but with an additional $4.50/hr. when performing managerial duties.

Here are the requirements for applicants:

Must be 18 years old

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. any day

Retail experience preferred

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds